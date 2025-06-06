Expand / Collapse search
'90210' star Jennie Garth stuns in first-ever lingerie shoot at 53

'Beverly Hills, 90210' star shows off toned physique in racy ad campaign

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Jennie Garth is ready to move out of LA Video

Jennie Garth is ready to move out of LA

Jennie Garth told Fox News Digital that once her youngest child graduates from high school, she will be moving out of California.

Jennie Garth is embracing confidence – at any age. 

The 53-year-old Hollywood actress stripped down for her very first underwear campaign and said she's never felt better. 

"I never thought I’d be doing my first underwear shoot at 53… but here we are!" Garth shared on Instagram. "And I’ve never felt more confident, or comfortable in my skin."

jennie garth

53-year-old Hollywood actress, Jennie Garth, stripped down for her very first underwear campaign and said she's never felt better. (ThirdLove/Instagram)

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star showed off her toned physique in a series of lingerie photos, posted on the company ThirdLove's social media page. She was all smiles as she modeled a light blue bra and matching bottoms. 

Garth continued to show off her fit physique in a beige two-piece set and blue cover-up. 

In her last photo, Garth was seen putting on jeans, while she wore a beige bra, styled with a yellow button-up shirt. 

'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Jennie Garth debuts first lingerie campaign at 53.

'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Jennie Garth debuts first lingerie campaign at 53. (Zach Dilgard/Bravo via Getty Images)

Garth introduced fans to ThirdLove’s collection, which includes a line of bras and underwear created with "natural volcanic minerals" designed to regulate body temperature. 

Garth's sultry lingerie campaign comes after she revealed her health challenges last year. 

Garth's sultry lingerie campaign comes after she revealed her health challenges last year.  (Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images)

"These styles are my go-to from hot flashes to long travel days and everything in between," Garth's caption read. 

She thanked the company for the collaboration for "helping me feel strong, sexy, and supported—exactly as I am."

Garth's sultry lingerie campaign comes after she opened up about her health challenges last year. 

Jennie Garth soft smiles on the carpet in an olive green tank top

Hollywood actress Jennie Garth debuts her first lingerie campaign at 53 for ThirdLove, sharing that she's never felt more confident in her skin.  (Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images)

The "What I Like About You" star revealed that exercising regularly became challenging due to menopause.

"I’m going to be real honest with you… I’ve been struggling with working out recently. My travel and work schedule, my body pain, not to mention menopause is a daily minefield, both physically & mentally," Garth wrote in the caption of a video clip, set to Shania Twain's hit song, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!"

She continued, "Here’s the deal… I stay motivated by FORCING myself to workout. I know I’ll always feel better from doing it, but recently it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times."

Jennie Garth then and now split

Jennie Garth rose to fame when she starred in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’ (Getty Images)

"I forget that there’s so much happening inside me, causing so many changes, that of course I’m not always gonna feel or be able to perform how I’d like to (or expect to)," Garth added. 

"I have to remind myself to give myself some grace! I’m doing the best I can & that makes me feel a little better."

The actress is mother to daughters Luca Bella, Lola Ray and Fiona Eve, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli. Garth was previously married to musician Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996. In 2015, she wed actor Dave Abrams. 

