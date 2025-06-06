'90210' star Jennie Garth stuns in first-ever lingerie shoot at 53

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennie Garth is embracing confidence – at any age.

The 53-year-old Hollywood actress stripped down for her very first underwear campaign and said she's never felt better.

"I never thought I’d be doing my first underwear shoot at 53… but here we are!" Garth shared on Instagram. "And I’ve never felt more confident, or comfortable in my skin."

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star showed off her toned physique in a series of lingerie photos, posted on the company ThirdLove's social media page. She was all smiles as she modeled a light blue bra and matching bottoms.

Garth continued to show off her fit physique in a beige two-piece set and blue cover-up.

In her last photo, Garth was seen putting on jeans, while she wore a beige bra, styled with a yellow button-up shirt.

Garth introduced fans to ThirdLove’s collection, which includes a line of bras and underwear created with "natural volcanic minerals" designed to regulate body temperature.

"These styles are my go-to from hot flashes to long travel days and everything in between," Garth's caption read.

She thanked the company for the collaboration for "helping me feel strong, sexy, and supported—exactly as I am."

Garth's sultry lingerie campaign comes after she opened up about her health challenges last year.

The "What I Like About You" star revealed that exercising regularly became challenging due to menopause.

"I’m going to be real honest with you… I’ve been struggling with working out recently. My travel and work schedule, my body pain, not to mention menopause is a daily minefield, both physically & mentally," Garth wrote in the caption of a video clip, set to Shania Twain's hit song, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!"

She continued, "Here’s the deal… I stay motivated by FORCING myself to workout. I know I’ll always feel better from doing it, but recently it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times."

"I forget that there’s so much happening inside me, causing so many changes, that of course I’m not always gonna feel or be able to perform how I’d like to (or expect to)," Garth added.

"I have to remind myself to give myself some grace! I’m doing the best I can & that makes me feel a little better."

The actress is mother to daughters Luca Bella, Lola Ray and Fiona Eve, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli. Garth was previously married to musician Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996. In 2015, she wed actor Dave Abrams.