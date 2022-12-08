Jenna Oretga filmed Netflix dance scene while experiencing symptoms of COVID: 'It's crazy'

Jenna Ortega is involved in a new controversy after admitting that she had COVID-19 while filming her viral dance scene in the Netflix show "Wednesday."

In a recent interview, the actress admitted that she had woken up the morning of her dance scene with symptoms of COVID-19, such as body aches, but decided to go through with the shoot.

"Yeah, I woke up and – it's weird, I never get sick, and when I do it's not very bad – I had the body aches," she said to NME magazine."I felt like I'd been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus.

"They were giving me medicine between takes, because we were waiting on the positive result," she added. Ortega later tested positive after filming the scene, noting that she had struggled to get through it with the symptoms.

"I choreographed that myself!" she said. "I'm not a dancer, and I'm sure that's obvious. I'd gotten the song about a week before, and I just pulled from whatever I could."

"It's crazy," Ortega concluded. "Because it was my first day with COVID, so it was awful to film." The actress also asked to redo the scene when she recovered from the illness, but the production company, MGM, went with the initial footage.

"I asked to redo it, but we didn't have time," she admitted. "I think I probably could have done it a bit better," she added.

Some fans are outraged that she was allowed to interact with production staff and other colleagues while experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

MGM told the magazine that "strict COVID protocols" had been followed and that she had been removed from set after the "positive test was confirmed."