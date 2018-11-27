Jenna Jameson on how she is toning her body after 80 lb weight loss without the gym

Jenna Jameson's post-baby body shaping continues.

The former adult film star revealed how she is toning her body after shedding 80 pounds while avoiding the gym.

“Exercise is starting to pay off. Yes I’ve lost the weight I wanted, but I want to feel toned,” Jameson wrote in a new Instagram post. “At my age it isn’t easy. I’m almost 45. Honestly I despise the gym. I feel self conscious and anxious when I’m there.”

She continued, "So I told myself I would strengthen myself by hiking with Batel, walking as much as possible and run stairs. It’s working. This progression proves you don’t have to spend hours in a gym... get out, move your body and live life!!!!"

The mother of Batel Lu has never been shy about her fear of the gym.

In an Instagram post the mom shared back in September, the 44-year-old revealed that while she was determined to lose the weight she put on during her pregnancy, the gym was a place that "intimidated" her.

“Starting the task of building back all the muscle I lost while pregnant and being sedentary,” she captioned a photo of herself lifting serious weights while doing squats. “I’m not sure why, but the gym has always intimidated me. Overwhelmed. That’s a good word for how it makes me feel. But to be honest, I’ve got Bambi legs and they need a lot of work, so I shall push past my uncomfortability.”

But after slimming down, Jameson admitted that she "freaked out" when she realized she had gained a few pounds of muscle after spending some time on "dreaded scale."

"I’ll admit it. I compulsively weigh myself every morning. I wish I didn’t. Oh well. This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher," Jameson captioned another side-by-side photo in October. “I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!! I’ve hit the gym a lot this week and I can feel a difference. I feel strong. It might be in my head because it’s only been a week, but let a girl live.”

Jameson then said that while the scale is helpful for inspiring weight loss, it's not always about the number.

“I think the take away here is that we should all try to step away from the scale and pay attention to how we feel," she said. "Pay more attention to how our clothes sit on us and our energy levels,” Jameson wrote before adding, “Lastly… thank you #keto for helping me kick life’s ass!”