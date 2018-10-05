Jenna Jameson reveals she 'freaked out' after discovering she gained weight upon returning to the gym

Jenna Jameson revealed that despite losing 60 lbs, her weight still fluctuates.

On Thursday, the former adult film star said on Instagram that she was heading back to the gym to focus on building “back all the muscle lost" while she was pregnant." But after returning to the gym, the star was surprised to find that she had gained weight.

“Let’s talk about the dreaded scale," Jameson captioned the photo while admitting her obsession with the scale. " I’ll admit it. I compulsively weigh myself every morning. I wish I didn’t. Oh well. This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher."

She continued, “I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!! I’ve hit the gym a lot this week and I can feel a difference. I feel strong. It might be in my head because it’s only been a week, but let a girl live.”

Jameson then said that while the scale is helpful for inspiring weight loss, it's not always about the number.

“I think the take away here is that we should all try to step away from the scale and pay attention to how we feel," she said. "Pay more attention to how our clothes sit on us and our energy levels,” Jameson wrote before adding, “Lastly… thank you #keto for helping me kick life’s ass!”

The 44-year-old mom, who has been candid about her weight loss journey, also recently revealed her battle with loose skin.

In another post, Jameson said, “Yes I’m trying to make the most of my legs in this pic… but if you look you can see the loose skin. I’m actively doing yoga as much as possible to try and tighten. I just wanted to post this so other mamas can see what happens when you lose weight. It’s not all perfection. But I feel so beyond healthy now that I’m fat adapted and intermittent fasting on the regular. Let me know your thoughts."

Prior to sharing her post about her love-hate relationship with the scale on Thursday, the mom of baby Batel Lu posted a photo that read "You are forgetting how far you have come" on her Instagram page.

In the caption for the inspiring words, Jameson wrote, "Do not forget all you’ve done."