Jenna Dewan sweetly wishes boyfriend Steve Kazee a happy birthday: 'I am the luckiest girl in the world'

Jenna Dewan is wishing her beau, actor Steve Kazee, a happy 44th birthday.

The post featured five pictures of Kazee. In the first photo, Dewan, 38, and Kazee share a smooch and a hug.

"The world became a better place the day you were born," Dewan captioned the photo. "Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you❤️ Happy birthday @stevekazee! (You’re going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry)."

The final shot of the post is a selfie of Kazee flexing his arm muscles. Other pictures featured Kazee and Dewan cuddling, and one of Kazee holding a unicorn-shaped purse.

Other celebs wished Kazee a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy Birthday @stevekazee Hope this year is gonna be the best yet," said Rumer Willis.

Kathryn Gallagher chimed in with, "I LOVE YOU GUYS," then commenting again: "Also the last shot L O L O L O O."

Kate Bosworth commented, saying "BEST BOYS BORN TODAY 😍," referencing husband, director Michael Polish.

The couple are expecting their first child together. Dewan is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

Dewan, known for starring in the "Step Up" franchise, is preparing for "Flirty Dancing," a reality dating-dancing hybrid show, which she'll host. Kazee has appeared in "The Walking Dead," "Nashville," Shameless" and more.