Julia Roberts gets sweet birthday wish from niece Emma Roberts

Julia Roberts, one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood, celebrated her 52nd birthday on Tuesday, and her niece, actress Emma Roberts took to social media to share a loving birthday wish.

Emma, 28, posted an Instagram photo of her and her aunt, arm in arm.

"Happy birthday aunt @juliaroberts 🎂 you are the queen! I love you 🍰🥂❤️" read the caption.

Among the nearly 4,000 comments was one from Julia herself.

"I love you beyond measure," Julia replied, adding a heart emoji.

Julia also posted on her own Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

"52. Yeehaw. 🎂💃🏼🥳," the caption read.

The comments were full of birthday wishes from Julia's A-list friends.

"Happy Birthday, beauty!! 🥳❤️" said Jennifer Aniston, who recently posted a photo referencing Julia's film "Notting Hill."

Singer-actress Rita Wilson also commented, saying, "Happy Birthday! I think you transposed the numbers. It’s 25, right? Love you!!!!"

Emma is currently starring in "American Horror Story: 1984" and Julia was most recently seen in Amazon Prime's "Homecoming."