Jenna Bush Hager jokes her father, former President George W. Bush, ‘can’t speak English' well

“Today” show host Jenna Bush Hager had no problem poking fun at her father, former President George W. Bush, and his occasional 'Bushisms'.

Bush Hager was discussing the Merriam-Webster dictionary with her co-host Meredith Vieira and how the latest dictionary added 640 new words. The two hosts discussed whether “wordy” was a word.

“I do like words,” Vieria said. “I’m one of those kids — did your dad, like every night, you learned a new word in the dictionary?”

Hager joked: “My dad can’t speak English that well. Remember him? I’m kidding. He can. He’s hilarious.”

Bush, who was president from 2000 to 2009, had several infamous moments where he flubbed his words. In 2000, he told a crowd in Arkansas that his rivals during the election “misunderestimated me".

In 2002, while speaking at a crowd in Nashville, Bush flubbed the saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me."

Instead, Bush said, “I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee that says, 'Fool me once, shame on ... shame on you. Fool me... You can't get fooled again!”

The former president nonetheless has a good sense of humor and told Jimmy Kimmel recently that, “the best humor’s when you make fun of yourself.”