Jeff Goldblum turns 70: A look at Hollywood 'Zaddys'

Jeff Goldblum is celebrating his 70th birthday Saturday.

The "Jurassic Park" actor was a guest on the "Kelly Clarkson Show" in January 2020 when he first learned he was considered a "Zaddy."

A "Zaddy," which rhymes with the word "daddy," can be defined as an attractive, older man who exudes confidence and charm in addition to good looks.

On the episode, a member of Clarkson's staff explains to Jeff what a Zaddy is.

"I think I get it," he said in response. "I think it’s complimentary. Thank you very much."

"But I like being a daddy," he clarified.

Jeff and his wife, Emilie Livingston, wed in 2014 and share two children: Charlie, 7 and River, 5.

Here’s a look at other Zaddys in Hollywood.

Christopher Meloni

Christopher Meloni has taken on the title as a Zaddy over the past several years. Earlier this summer, he went completely naked for a Peloton commercial to celebrate #NationalNudeDay.

"It's a gas. It's fun," Meloni told People magazine of his new title.

"I don't know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it's bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can."

Meloni shared that his wife of 27 years, Sherman Williams, and their children — Sophia, 21 and Dante, 19 — enjoy his new title.

"My wife, she's lovely, she gets it. Meaning she's like, 'Eh, whatever.' My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it's 'Really? Really?'" he shared. "Their friends will send them a meme that's come out or whatever.

"But I think, secretly in their hearts, they get it. It's cool, because we all have a good goof with it. My children's friends bust my chops, but it's all fun. It's an honor."

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey perfectly fits the description of a Zaddy, according to social media.

The 52-year-old "Interstellar" star married his wife, Camila Alves, in 2012.

The couple share three children: Levi, 14, Vida, 12 and Livingston, 9.

McConaughey attended the University of Texas at Austin with plans to become a lawyer but ended up changing gears to acting.

Since the "Greenlights" author landed his first major movie, "Dazed and Confused," in 1993, McConaughey has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe has been viewed as a heartthrob in Hollywood since he made his acting debut when he was 15 on the sitcom "A New Kind of Family."

Forty-three years later, The "9-1-1 Lone Star" actor continues to win over fans, with many describing him as a Zaddy.

Lowe, 58, has been married to his longtime love, Sheryl Berkoff, since 1991. The couple share two children: Matthew, 29 and John, 27.

Sheryl and Rob celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary in July.

"Your love has made my world. You are as beautiful, knowledgeable, fascinating, kind, and hilarious as you were so many glorious years ago," Lowe captioned his Instagram post.

"Partners in love for life!!"

Lowe and Berkoff met in the '80s after they were set up on a blind date.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba, who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, has been called a Zaddy by social media users.

The British actor, 50, recently married his third wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba. He has two children from past relationships.

He shares Isan Elba, 20 with Hanne Norgaard who he married in 1999, and he shares son Winston, 8, with his ex Naiyana Garth.

Idris starred in the TV show "Luther" from 2010 to 2019. He has grown to be one of the top actors in Hollywood with his next movie, "The Jungle Book 2," releasing in 2023.

Peter Gallagher

Peter Gallagher has won over hearts since the '80s.

Gallagher, 57, made his acting debut in "The Idolmaker" in 1980 but shot to fame for his role in "Sex, Lies and Videotape" in 1989.

The "American Beauty" star has also been designated a Zaddy on social media.

He wed his wife, Paula Hardwood, in 1983. The couple share two children together: James, 32 and Kathryn, 29.