Jeff Goldblum deemed 'hotter than ever,' points to social media interns for credit

Jeff Goldblum addressed a tweet deeming him "hotter than ever" during a first look at "Jurassic World Dominion" on Wednesday.

Goldblum, 69, pointed to his social media interns for credit, according to USA Today.

The actor, who was joined by co-star Bryce Dallas Howard, explained the stunts for the newest film "felt more taxing" than the stunts from 30 years ago when he appeared in the 1993 film "Jurassic Park."

However, Howard used a viral tweet to prove that Goldblum looks just the same as he did in the first "Jurassic Park" film.

The tweet shown on the screen at CinemaCon read, "Jurassic World Dominion, a movie about the original cast being hotter than ever" and showed current photos of castmates Laura Dern, Sam Neill and BD Wong.

"No, I think that’s my social media interns," Goldblum jokingly responded. "They really earned their paycheck that day. That’s what happened."

Howard further joked about Goldblum's age when she recalled going to see the original film as a 12-year-old.

"I remember seeing the first 'Jurassic Park' in theaters opening weekend when I was 12 years old and totally crushing on you," Howard told Goldblum. The joke received laughter from the audience, according to USA Today.

Goldblum plans to make his own memories watching "Jurassic World Dominion" with his kids. The actor shares two sons – Charlie, 7, and River, 5 – with wife Emilie Livingston.

Goldblum's boys "have never seen a movie in a movie theater," the actor shared. "But I've already promised that this is going to be the first movie that we take them to. I can't wait."