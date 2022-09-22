James Bond producers understand why Idris Elba might not want the iconic role

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After longtime James Bond actor Daniel Craig gave his final bow to the character in 2021, fans have long speculated Idris Elba would make a suitable replacement. However, new comments from Elba and 007 producers indicate it may not happen.

During an episode of "The Shop" on HBO, Elba discussed the prospect of playing Bond, adding he did not think it would "satisfy" his personal or career goals.

"I don't think that playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals," the 50-year-old said. "It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation, I'm not going to lie. Every corner of the world I go...they always go, 'Bond.' And I feel it is beyond me at this juncture."

Last month, Elba also told the Wall Street Journal that, "When I look in the mirror, I don't see James Bond." Producers for the franchise also agreed with the actor's doubts, noting a commitment may be for over a decade.

"We love Idris," said producer Barbara Broccoli to Variety. "The thing is, it's going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it's a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he's probably thinking, 'Do I really want that thing?' Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]."

Craig started playing Bond at the age of 37 and his character recently died in the latest film "No Time To Die." Elba is only four years younger than Craig and a decade older than when he originally joined the 007 series.

"A lot of people think, 'Oh yeah, it'd be fun to do one,'" she added. "Well. That ain't gonna work." She noted they want to prioritize the plot for the next Bond film before looking for serious contenders to play the iconic spy.

"That's why when people go, 'Oh, who are you going to get?' it's not just about casting an actor for a film," Broccoli said. "It's about a reinvention, and 'Where are we taking it? What do we want to do with the character?' And then, once we figure that out, who's the right person for that particular reinvention?"

For over 30 years, Elba has played in various high-profile action movies in both the Marvel and DC Comics franchises.

