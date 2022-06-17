Matthew McConaughey shares video calling for bipartisan gun reform: 'It's time to be responsible'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew McConaughey took to social media on Friday to share a message about gun reform.

The "Interstellar" star uploaded a black-and-white video with his wife, Camila Alves, visiting members of the Senate and House of Representatives and President Biden as he continues to draw awareness to gun laws.

"This is and was about gun responsibility," the video began. "Camila and I met with over 30 members across both parties. We met with leaders of the Senate, the House and the President."

"This is about mental health, safer schools AND keeping guns out of the IRresponsible hands that, by rule of law, still have access to them today," the actor continued.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: OFFICIAL SAYS UVALDE COMMANDER MADE 'WRONG DECISION' DURING MASSACRE

"The solution must come from both sides."

Between the text, McConaughey and his wife are seen talking with various members of the government including, Sen. Chuck Grassley , R-Iowa, and Sen. Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

"For ourselves, our children, Republicans, Democrats, and our fellow Americans… It's time to be responsible," the video concluded.

In early June, McConaughey made the trip to the White House to give an emotional plea to challenge gun ownership laws during a press briefing.

The 52-year-old actor is a native of Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos during a shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24.

TIM MCGRAW, CHRIS PRATT AND SELENA GOMEZ LEAD STARS SPEAKING OUT ON TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING

McConaughey said gun ownership should be a "non-partisan" issue as he argued that "people in power have failed to act."

"We need background checks," he said from the lectern while offering solutions to changes in outdated gun laws . "We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21. We need a waiting period for those rifles. We need red flag laws and consequences for those who abuse them."

"How can the loss of these lives matter?" he reflected. "We need to recognize that this time it seems something is different."

McConaughey said it was imperative that elected officials "on both sides of the aisle" speak with each other to find solutions for the American people.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We are in a window of opportunity right now that we have not been in before. A window where it seems like real change, real change can happen," he said.

He recalled learning "responsible gun ownership" while growing up in the small south Texas town , roughly 80 miles outside of Austin.

McConaughey argued "responsible gun owners are fed up by the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals" and encouraged "both sides see above the political problem at hand."

"Let's come to the common table that represents the American people," he said. "America — you and me — we are not as divided as we are being told we are. No."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is now the third most deadly school shooting in American history following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, where 28 people were killed in 2012, and the Virginia Tech shooting, in 2007, where 33 people died.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.