Mena Suvari recalls 'unusual,' 'weird' moment with Kevin Spacey on the set of 'American Beauty'

Mena Suvari revealed an odd moment she had with actor Kevin Spacey on the set of the 1999 movie "American Beauty."

The actress, 42, appeared alongside the 61-year-old actor in the Oscar-winning hit film more than a decade ago. She recently recalled an "unusual experience" she had with the actor on set that she dismissed at the time only to reconsider it as being potentially nefarious in light of his sexual misconduct allegations that came out in 2017.

Speaking to People, Suvari explained that she "trusted" the veteran actor throughout the filming of "American Beauty," which caused her to not think twice about the day he requested she go into a side room with him to prepare for an intimate scene they had together. She explained that he had them lay on a bed "very close to one another" while he gently held her.

"It was very peaceful but weird and unusual," she explained.

While intimate on-set exercises aren’t unheard of for actors, she noted that in light of Anthony Rapp's accusations that Spacey was inappropriate with him when he was underage as well as allegations from other accusers, it led her to reconsider the context of the exercise.

"My heart goes out to anyone who suffers abuse," she says.

Representatives for Spacey did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In addition to Rapp, Spacey was the subject of lawsuits involving sexual misconduct. Meanwhile, Suvari revealed in her memoir, "The Great Peace," which was excerpted in People this week, that she was the victim of sexual abuse between the ages of 12 and 20.

"I was living a double life," the star shared. "Every time I would go on a set. Every time I was interviewed, I was acting the whole time. It was another role for me to play. That I was OK."

According to the outlet, the abuse started in the sixth grade when Suvari and her family moved to Charleston, SC.

The "American Pie" actress details two experiences she had before the age of 15 that led her into a hard-partying and drug stint in her life in an effort to numb herself to the experiences. After reaching her breaking point in an abusive relationship at 17, she kicked the drug habit and sought therapy and support from close friends.

Life then became sweeter for Suvari. In 2016, she met Mike Hope on the set of her Hallmark movie "I’ll Be Home For Christmas." The couple fell in love and married in 2018.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.