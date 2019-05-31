Jeff Daniels: Trump has 'completely soiled' the Oval Office

Actor Jeff Daniels blasted President Trump on Thursday night, claiming that he had "completely soiled" the Oval Office during his appearance on MSNBC.

Daniels, who is currently playing Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of "To Kill a Mocking Bird" on Broadway, began by telling "Last Word" host Lawrence O'Donnell that there are Trump voters in states like Michigan where they are "ashamed" by this president.

"This president has completely soiled the Oval Office. Soiled the presidency. And you’ve got a lot of people -- and I keep looking at them. I go, ‘when is enough enough?’" Daniels said. "Have we tripped it yet so that you go, 'Okay, if I have to vote for a Democrat or [former Vice President Joe] Biden, then I will.' But are you there yet? Because you're on the Titanic. And after [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller spoke the other day, the iceberg got a little closer. When are you getting off? They're the ones who need to show the courage.

Daniels, who is best known for starring in the "Dumb and Dumber" films as well as the HBO series "The Newsroom," declared earlier this month that it would be the "end of democracy" if President Trump won a second term.

"You have to decide whether, like Atticus, that you believe that there's still compassion, decency, civility, respect for others, do onto others... all of that stuff you guys believe in and you still voted not for Hillary or for Trump, where are you now?" Daniels said on another MSNBC program. "Because your kids are looking up at you going, 'but he lies' and I think there are a lot of people in the Midwest who are going, 'sigh'. It might be enough for them. We're gonna find out, you know, if the big gamble is to go all the way to November 2020, which I agree, and lose. It's the end of democracy."