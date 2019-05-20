Jeff Daniels says it's the 'end of democracy' if Trump wins again in 2020

Actor Jeff Daniels declared that it will be the "end of democracy" if President Trump is re-elected in 2020 during his Monday appearance on MSNBC.

"I live in Michigan. After the election, I was surprised at some of the people," Daniels reflected about 2016. "I said, 'Could you believe this election?' And they go, 'Yeah, isn't it great?'... you didn't see it coming."

Promoting his Broadway stint as Atticus Finch in the Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird," Daniels compared his struggles in the current political climate to Finch's, insisting that they're "good people" despite the disconnect and that people in the Midwest "don't care" about things like people who live in the coasts do.

"You have to decide whether, like Atticus, that you believe that there's still compassion, decency, civility, respect for others, do onto others... all of that stuff you guys believe in and you still voted not for Hillary or for Trump, where are you now?" Daniels continued.

"Because your kids are looking up at you going, 'but he lies' and I think there are a lot of people in the Midwest who are going, 'sigh'. It might be enough for them. We're gonna find out, you know, if the big gamble is to go all the way to November 2020, which I agree, and lose. It's the end of democracy."

Daniels continued to slam Trump and the GOP, saying that he is waiting for someone to emerge and defeat them.

"I need people to stand up and be heroic. Who are you because democracy is at stake," Daniels told the MSNBC panel.

Later on, the Tony-nominated actor was asked about which of the 2020 Democrats running in the primary can "inspire" people, and suggested Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as people who could beat the "toddler-in-chief."