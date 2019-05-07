Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez enjoy date night in New York City

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were spotted on a date night in New York City over the weekend.

The pair were seen leaving a restaurant where they reportedly enjoyed burgers and pizza Sunday evening, according to People magazine.

The new photos come after Bezos, 55, and his ex-wife MacKenzie, 49, finalized their divorce in April, while the former co-host of "Good Day LA" filed for divorce documents, per TMZ, from her estranged husband Patrick Whitesell.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen together in NYC after having dinner together.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen together in NYC after having dinner together. (DIGGZY / SplashNews.com)

LAUREN SANCHEZ AND PATRICK WHITESELL FILE FOR DIVORCE AS BEZOS SPLIT IS FINALIZED: REPORTS

Back in January, it was revealed that Sanchez, 49, had been dating Bezos for four months. The pair reportedly got to know each other through Whitesell, 54, who is a Hollywood agent.

Also in January, Bezos and MacKenzie announced they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

JEFF BEZOS, AMAZON CEO WORTH $137 BILLION, TO DIVORCE WIFE OF 25 YEARS 

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the statement — signed by both of them — read.