Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez enjoy date night in New York City

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were spotted on a date night in New York City over the weekend.

The pair were seen leaving a restaurant where they reportedly enjoyed burgers and pizza Sunday evening, according to People magazine.

The new photos come after Bezos, 55, and his ex-wife MacKenzie, 49, finalized their divorce in April, while the former co-host of "Good Day LA" filed for divorce documents, per TMZ, from her estranged husband Patrick Whitesell.

LAUREN SANCHEZ AND PATRICK WHITESELL FILE FOR DIVORCE AS BEZOS SPLIT IS FINALIZED: REPORTS

Back in January, it was revealed that Sanchez, 49, had been dating Bezos for four months. The pair reportedly got to know each other through Whitesell, 54, who is a Hollywood agent.

Also in January, Bezos and MacKenzie announced they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

JEFF BEZOS, AMAZON CEO WORTH $137 BILLION, TO DIVORCE WIFE OF 25 YEARS

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the statement — signed by both of them — read.