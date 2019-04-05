Lauren Sanchez and Patrick Whitesell file for divorce as Bezos split is finalized: reports

Lauren Sanchez and her husband, Patrick Whitesell, have officially filed for divorce, according to reports.

The former co-host of "Good Day LA" filed the documents on Friday, per TMZ, noting that Sanchez's divorce petition also included Whitesell's response. The news comes as billionaire Jeff Bezos, who has been romantically linked to Sanchez, finalized his own divorce this week.

Sanchez, 49, and Whitesell, 54, are both requesting joint custody of their two children. TMZ reports, citing the court papers.

In addition, the former couple did not have a prenup in place, and neither is seeking child or spousal support, according to the court docs.

Famed celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser is mediating the divorce, E! News reports.

A source also told the outlet that everything is amicable between Sanchez and Whitesell, who married in 2005 and reportedly separated last fall.

Back in January, it was revealed that Sanchez had been dating Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, for four months. The pair reportedly got to know each other through Sanchez's estranged Hollywood agent husband.

Also in January, Bezos, 55, and wife MacKenzie announced they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage. The divorce was finalized on Thursday.