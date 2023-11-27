Jean Knight, 'Mr Big Stuff' singer, dead at 80

Jean Knight, who was known for her hit, "Mr. Big Stuff," has died. She was 80.

Family representative Mona Giamanco confirmed to the Associated Press that Knight died of natural causes at her home in Tampa, Florida, last Wednesday.

"Jean Knight's legacy is not just a musical one; it is a testament to the enduring love between an artist, her hometown and the fans who adored her," Knight's family shared in a statement.

The Grammy-nominated singer, who was from New Orleans, was known as a musical powerhouse. Jean started her music career in her hometown shortly after high school before skyrocketing to fame with her 1971 song, "Mr. Big Stuff."

The song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 pop chart. The success of "Mr. Big Stuff" earned Knight a Grammy nomination for best female R&B vocal performance in 1972.

Following the success of the song, Knight went on to record several more albums, which included some of her other well-known songs, including "(Don’t Mess With) My Toot Toot" and "Bill."

Knight also spent years touring and performing on large stages at festivals as well as locally at small venues in New Orleans' French Quarter.

Per the Associated Press, in addition to being a soulful, joyous singer, she was known as a mother and grandmother to her loved ones, and she prepared Creole dishes for her children and grandchildren and enjoyed celebrating Mardi Gras.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.