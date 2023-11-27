Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Jean Knight, 'Mr Big Stuff' singer, dead at 80

Jean Knight died from natural causes on Wednesday at her home in Tampa, Florida

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Jean Knight, who was known for her hit, "Mr. Big Stuff," has died. She was 80.

Family representative Mona Giamanco confirmed to the Associated Press that Knight died of natural causes at her home in Tampa, Florida, last Wednesday.

"Jean Knight's legacy is not just a musical one; it is a testament to the enduring love between an artist, her hometown and the fans who adored her," Knight's family shared in a statement.

Jean Knight singing

Jean Knight, "Mr. Big Stuff" singer, has died. (AP Images)

The Grammy-nominated singer, who was from New Orleans, was known as a musical powerhouse. Jean started her music career in her hometown shortly after high school before skyrocketing to fame with her 1971 song, "Mr. Big Stuff."

PETER SPELLOS, ‘AMERICAN DREAMS’ ACTOR, DEAD AT 69

The song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 pop chart. The success of "Mr. Big Stuff" earned Knight a Grammy nomination for best female R&B vocal performance in 1972.

Jean Knight

Jean Knight died from natural causes at 80. (Rick Diamond)

Following the success of the song, Knight went on to record several more albums, which included some of her other well-known songs, including "(Don’t Mess With) My Toot Toot" and "Bill."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jean Knight 2012

Jean Knight performed with Big Sam's Funky Nation in New Orleans in 2012. (Rick Diamond)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Knight also spent years touring and performing on large stages at festivals as well as locally at small venues in New Orleans' French Quarter.

Jean Knight in 1971

Jean Knight in 1971 (Gems/Redferns)

Jean Knight in 1970

Jean Knight onstage in 1970 (Michael Ochs Archives)

Per the Associated Press, in addition to being a soulful, joyous singer, she was known as a mother and grandmother to her loved ones, and she prepared Creole dishes for her children and grandchildren and enjoyed celebrating Mardi Gras.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending