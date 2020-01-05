Jason Momoa ditches suit for tank top at Golden Globe Awards — and fans are loving it

Jason Momoa's Golden Globes' outfit has set the Internet ablaze.

After strutting his stuff on the red carpet with wife Lisa Bonet, the "Aquaman" star appeared to lose the suit and sport a tank top during the award show on Sunday.

"JASON MOMOA IS IN A TANK TOP I'M SCREAMING," tweeted one eagle-eyed viewer, attaching a snap of the 40-year-old actor.

"#JasonMomoa at the #GoldenGlobes in a tank top is such a mood and I’m so here for it," said another person.

Wrote another individual: "#jasonmomoa in a tank at the @goldenglobes tonight is everything."

"Haha! #JasonMomoa is wearing a tank top (and a scrunchie) at the #GoldenGlobes. I love how he really doesn’t give AF," tweeted one person.

Earlier in the night, Momoa sported a dark green, velvet suit while Monet wore a light dress with a floral design.