Jason Momoa calls young 'Aquaman' superfan battling cancer in heartwarming video

Jason Momoa surprised an "Aquaman" superfan with a sweet video.

The DC Comics superhero video conferenced with Danny Sheehan last week after the 7-year-old went viral for his reaction when he received an Aquaman toy as a gift.

Sheehan was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, in January 2017 and Aquaman is his favorite superhero.

When Momoa heard this, the "Justice League" star got in touch with Danny.

“So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer,” Momoa wrote on Instagram.

“I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his go fund me is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO . Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident ! Aloha J." he concluded.

Sheehan's Facebook page reshared the video meeting and wrote, “Thank you for making this call and for making Danny the happiest little boy ever – he can’t wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!! ❤️ And a huge thank you to everyone who shared D’s video and made the seemingly impossible of him meeting his superhero hero totally possible! My mom heart is bursting with joy, thankfulness, and love.”

Momoa is set to return as Aquaman in the upcoming sequel due out in 2022.

"I'm really stoked at the fan base and what we did with the movie, and just went into Warner Bros. and DC and kind of said I have some ideas, they love them and James Wan [the director] and everyone, we're all taking it in, and we are excited to do another one," the 41-year-old told ETOnline last year.

"I think there is a lot more in store. There's so many more levels," he added.