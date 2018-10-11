'American Pie' star Jason Biggs reveals he's been sober for one year after 'obsession with booze and drugs'

Jason Biggs is coming clean — and staying clean.

On Thursday, the "American Pie" star shared with his followers on Instagram that today he is celebrating being sober one year. He also said that it's a victory that took years of struggling to achieve.

“I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” the 40-year-old actor admitted in the caption for a photo of his AA silver recovery anniversary medallion commemorating the occasion.

“Turns out this s--t is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this."

The medallion reads, "To thine own self be true" around a triangle with a one at its center. On each side are the words unity, service, recovery."

But the father of two wasn’t the only one taking note of the achievement. His wife, Jenny Mollen, also shared a post celebrating her husband's anniversary.

“So proud of my husband today,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of Biggs kissing her cheek on a red carpet.

“Congrats baby. I know how hard you work. I see you. I love you. Thank you for your fight.” She then added several sushi emojis, writing in parentheses, “The sushi is us btw.”