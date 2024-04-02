Jared Leto takes over 'Wheel of Fortune' hosting duties in April Fools' Day prank

Jared Leto took April Fools' Day to another level.

In a surprising turn of events during Monday's episode of "Wheel of Fortune," the Oscar-winning actor shocked fans as he seemingly took over hosting duties for longtime host Pat Sajak.

"Here are the stars of our show, Jared Leto and Vanna White," the show’s announcer said as Leto and White walked out on stage arm-in-arm.

"Have a great show and see you soon," Leto told White before taking Sajak's usual spot at the wheel. "All right, everybody, grab those devices, it's time to give away some money. A $1,000 in our first toss-up, the category is on the map."

Sajak quickly returned to his role, while Leto took to his Instagram Story to share the funny moment with his followers. "How'd I do?" he asked.

While Sajak or White didn't mention the shakeup for the remainder of the show, fans were quick to respond to the prank on social media.

"Hey @WheelofFortune I’m confused. Did @JaredLeto just turn into @patsajak ?!?!?" one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"I want to so badly know how the phone call went to jared leto to do this prank on #wheeloffortune. I cant stop laughing. It was so random, i thought i was having a fever dream or something," another viewer wrote.

The 30 Seconds to Mars lead singer first appeared on the game show in November to announce the band's 2024 world tour.

That same month, Leto, in an effort to promote the band's upcoming album and world tour, performed another surprising stunt.

The actor climbed nearly 20 of the Empire State Building's highest floors at a height around 1,300 feet off the ground, becoming the first man ever to scale the New York landmark legally.

"I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth," Leto told NBC's "Today" show anchors after the climb, adding, "But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp."

When asked what the view at the top was like, Leto replied, "It’s incredible. It’s incredible. I mean to watch the sunrise overlooking the city that’s meant so much to me. Ever since I was a kid, you know, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true."

"And as a young kid I wanted to be an artist and New York was the place that you came to be an artist, and the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me."