ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Jared Leto’s shirtless Instagram post to mark 50th birthday goes viral

The actor, in the past, has credited his veggie-based lifestyle for maintaining his youthful appearance

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Jared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor/musician most, took to Instagram Sunday to mark his 50th birthday with a shirtless photo, revealing an enviable physique while holding a colorful piece of cake. 

NOVEMBER 2021: Jared Leto attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's 'House of Gucci' at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

"Thx for all the bday wishes," the actor, who most recently played Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s "House of Gucci," posted.

The actor, in the past, has credited his veggie-based lifestyle for maintaining his youthful appearance.

DECEMBER 2021: Jared Leto attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

JARED LETO REVEALS OSCAR WENT MISSING THREE YEARS AGO

"It’s probably just down to sleep and diet," he told Rolling Stone in 2016. "If your travel long haul a lot or don’t sleep much, it’s not going to last very long, that’s for sure." He said consistency has likely played a role.

‘DALLAS BUYERS CLUB’ DIRECTOR DEAD AT 58

"I don’t eat meat ever," he said. "But if someone’s mom made a cookie and handed it to me, I’d probably take a bite, or if I’m in Alaska and there’s wild salmon out of the river, I’d probably eat it."

Leto plays the former vice president and managing director of Gucci in his recent film that tells the tragic but true story of Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, who served 16 years in prison for plotting the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

