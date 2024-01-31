'Wheel of Fortune' fans irate over show's ending, believe contestant 'got robbed'

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are fervently seeking justice for one contestant they believe was "robbed" of her rightful winnings.

Contestant Megan found herself in a pickle on Tuesday's episode as she began the bonus round puzzle. A high school choir director, she seemed to struggle with the first word of the puzzle, but appeared more confident with the second word, suggesting "orchid."

The letters on the board appeared as "P_N_ _RC__D" and the category was "Living Thing." After 10 seconds, the buzzer sounded, and Megan realized she'd lost out on the bonus prize.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT REACTS TO BEING PUBLICLY MOCKED FOR GUESS: 'A HARD MOMENT...ON NATIONAL TV'

As co-host Vanna White revealed the remaining letters and the correct answer, "pink orchid," Megan realized how close she'd been to winning.

"You might have been overthinking," host Pat Sajak remarked. "Thinking a type of orchid."

"I'm sorry that didn't work out for you," he added, struggling to show her the envelope that held a $40,000 prize.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

But fans on social media were baffled by the turn of events, arguing that she had in fact said the correct answer.

"The woman got screwed on #WheelOfFortune bonus puzzle tonight, she totally said ‘PINK ORCHID’ right at the start," one user wrote to X, formerly Twitter. "She 100% said pink orchid. She got robbed," another shared.

"I can’t stop thinking about Wheel of Fortune," another lamented. "I know she said ‘Pink Orchid.’ Was it just me that heard that? Yes? No? So weird. I swear she said it."

Some fans went the extra mile, taking the initiative to re-watch the sequence and listen back carefully. "If you play tonight’s episode again for the final puzzle, the one that just aired, you will hear clearly that she said ‘pink orchid.’ You did not properly credit the winner. Go and play it back. Seriously she said exactly that! Pink Orchid!" one user insisted.

Other viewers claimed that watching it back only made them agree with the show's ending. "Ok. Totally a retract. I thought she said ‘Pink Orchid,’ but she said ‘Something Orchid.’ Literally 14 rewinds. Sorry, lol," they wrote. "Going back and listening for a 10th time I realized she said ‘Something Orchid’ not Pink Orchid, though it did sound like it, tough loss," another empathized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others pointed out that Megan would likely have said something to Sajak if "pink" was the first word she uttered.

Despite losing out on a cushy bonus, Megan didn't walk away completely empty-handed. She still secured $14,007.