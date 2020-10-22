Jared Leto urges fans to vote with shirtless selfie: 'Happy hump day'

Jared Leto posted a revealing selfie on Wednesday as a means to encourage his fans to vote.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman took to Twitter to wish his fans a "Happy hump day" in which he appeared to be wearing no clothes at all.

"P.S. Don't forget to vote," the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor wrote on the platform.

His tweet featured quite the revealing selfie, which showed the lower portion of his face all the way to his pelvic region. The actor's chest and arm tattoos were on full display as he was not wearing a shirt and appeared to not be wearing any underpants either.

The stripped-down selfie certainly grabbed fans' attention, with several replying with tweets of their own to praise the star's toned body as well as point out some recent changes to his appearance.

"No beard!!!!! You look amazing," one Twitter user replied.

"This is so important!!!Go vote, everyone!!!" another agreed with the star.

"Voted on Monday! btw this is the best caption EVER," wrote another.

One person said: "just when i think i was having a bad day i see this pic and everything is right again."

Leto's tweet came a little less than two weeks ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The actor and singer's message comes on the heels of dozens of celebrities who have similarly shown some skin as a way to grab fans' attention.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna was one in particular who shared a bikini pic on Instagram to encourage her followers to pound the polls on Nov. 3.

“So a lot of you have been asking about my diet and exercise routine: I start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all of the other democratic candidates,” the reality star, 57, wrote alongside the image showcasing her svelte physique while donning a multi-colored swimsuit aboard a boat.

Similarly, Jenna Dewan used her Instagram to write, "A lot of people asking me about my post partum diet and exercise plan and I’m here to tell you it’s to make sure you’re registered to vote, vote early, and to vote like your life depends on it because it does (@zoeisabellakravitz @lisarinna [kiss emoji])."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.