'House of Gucci' star Jared Leto looks unrecognizable in first poster for movie: 'What a transformation'

Jared Leto has completely transformed for his part in the upcoming movie "House of Gucci."

The Oscar-winning actor/musician, 49, plays Paolo Gucci, the former vice president and managing director of Gucci, in the film directed by Ridley Scott.

The movie tells the tragic but true story of Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, who served 16 years in prison for plotting the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver.

Leto shocked fans with his look for the film. He donned prosthetics for the role in a poster released by the film on Thursday.

"This truly amazing! I love how @JaredLeto can just become anyone or anything! That’s why he’s my favorite actor!! To act is one thing but to become another person completely, well there’s no words!! I cannot wait to see this!!!!!!!!! The whole cast is amazing!!" one commenter on Twitter applauded.

"Me trying to see Jared Leto behind all that; massive kudos to the hair and makeup department, what a transformation!" another pointed out.

"Wowwww the transformation is blowing my mind right now..Holy cannoli!" gushed someone else.

"So Jared Leto is a freaking SHAPE SHIFTER?!?!?!" said a user.

"House of Gucci" also stars Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons and is slated to be released on November 26.