Janet Jackson’s ‘Control’ album reenters chart after 35 years: ‘I began to cry’

Janet Jackson hopped on Twitter to thank her fans for making one of her albums re-chart after more than three decades.

Her album, "Control," had recently entered the No. 1 spot on Apple’s Top 40 US Pop Album chart. The album’s re-entry came shortly after its 35th anniversary on Feb. 4.

"I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry," Jackson, 54, told her fans in the video she tweeted out Saturday. "I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with. All that he has given me."

"I want to thank all of you for making ‘Control’ number one once again after 35 years," the pop star added. "I never, never, in a million years… I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much."

Jackson’s 35-year-old album was the third studio album she created in her career. She was 19-years-old at the time.

The album featured five top-charting songs, including "Control," "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "The Pleasure Principle" and "When I Think of You."

It last peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart on Feb. 19, 1986, and subsequently remained on the chart for 91 weeks.

Jackson’s gracious response to her fans notably came one day after Justin Timberlake issued an apology to Jackson for not defending her after the infamous wardrobe malfunction that took place during their 2004 Super Bowl performance.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," Timberlake, 40, wrote on Instagram. "The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success… Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."