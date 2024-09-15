Jane's Addiction issues update after frontman Perry Farrell punches guitarist Dave Navarro onstage

Following an onstage outburst where Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell punched guitarist Dave Navarro, the rock band is speaking out and providing an update.

"We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night," the band wrote in a statement shared on their Instagram story. "As a result we will be canceling tomorrow night's show in Bridgeport."

Assuring fans that refunds would be offered at the point of purchase, the rock band offered no additional details on the perplexing incident.

Viral video shared on social media showed an agitated Farrell forcefully bumping into Navarro while performing their song, "Ocean Size," at the Lender Pavilion in Boston on Friday night. A seething Farrell screams at his bandmate while Navarro attempts to keep his frontman at bay, creating a barrier between them with his arm.

Before crew members could separate the musicians, Farrell threw a punch at Navarro. He was restrained, although Farrell put up a fight before being led offstage.

The venue went dark and the show abruptly ended.

The morning after the fight, Farrell's wife, Etty Lau, offered insight into what she believed happened.

"Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members... the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body-checked him," she wrote on Instagram.

"Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row started complaining up to Perry, cussing at him that the band was [playing] too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it."

Etty Lau, also a musician and actress, alleges that the band started "Ocean Size" before Farrell was ready and that her husband "couldn’t hear past the boom and the vibration of the instruments and by the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just… to be heard."

She wrote that bassist Eric Avery "won the fight."

"While Dave was keeping Perry at arm’s length to de-escalate the situation. Dan rushed over to de-escalate as well by holding Perry back. Dave walked away to take his guitar off. Eric walked up to Perry, upstage, in the dark, behind Dan, put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times. Kevin, crew member with a long hair pulled Eric away. Then Eric nonchalant walked off to the front of the stage to apologize to audience for the show ended early."

Lau said Dave "looked handsome and cool in the middle of a fight," while her husband "was a crazed beast for the next half an hour."

"He finally did not calm down, but did break down and cried and cried. Eric, well he either didn’t understand what [deescalation] meant or took advantage of the situation and got in a few cheap shots on Perry. Well, that’s… my first person account narrative of what happened. Take a look at the video yourself," she concluded.

Although the Jane's Addiction show in Connecticut this evening has been canceled, there is no word on the status of their Toronto show on Wednesday.

A representative for the band did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.