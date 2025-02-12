Jane Seymour rocks New York Fashion Week runway in mini dress ahead of 74th birthday

Jane Seymour is ageless.

The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" actress strutted her svelte frame in a red mini dress and sky-high heels for New York Fashion Week’s Nardos Fall 2025 show on Monday at the Plaza Hotel on Fifth Avenue.

Seymour, 73, shared a glimpse of the show’s backstage glamour as she was dressed and primped for the catwalk, joking that she wanted to make sure her arms were "Crepe Erase ready," referencing an anti-aging brand she is a spokesperson for.

"This is going to be fun," Seymour said in a video posted on her Instagram, calling her fellow models "beautiful, magnificent creatures."

"All these amazingly beautiful girls, they’re all going to be in the gorgeous dresses very, very soon," she added, as some of the models blew kisses toward her.

"This is going to be exciting, and I love Nardos’ clothes," she added.

The "Harry Wild" star joked, "I am substantially older and shorter than all the models here, but happy to be here."

Seymour opened the show in the eye-catching one-shoulder mini dress with a floral design, which she paired with beige, pointed-toe pumps.

Although not a professional model, the actress has never been afraid to flaunt what she's got.

After first posing for Playboy pictorials in 1973 and 1987, she became the magazine’s oldest model at 67 years old in 2018.

"I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger," Seymour told Playboy at the time. "Then, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be sexy. What is that?!’"

She added, "There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, I’m comfortable in my own skin. I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone. When you’re younger, it’s all about ‘look at me.’ I’m not trying to get anyone to look at me."

In December, Seymour continued to embrace who she is at the moment, telling women at the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala to live as who they are now, and not yearn for youth.

"I’ve never given up," she said of her career. "I now have my own series again, and I’m in my 70s. So I say to women, ‘Don’t give up and be authentic.’ Don’t pretend to be 20 when you’re 70. Be 70."

She added, "It’s a great honor, and it’s wonderful because I’ve been working in entertainment since I was 13, so that’s 60 years, and to see how women are really having their moment now and telling their stories and telling stories [that] normally wouldn’t have been told is very empowering."

Seymour will celebrate her 74th birthday this Saturday.