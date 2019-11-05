Jane Fonda jabs Biden, says we only have '11 years to avoid catastrophe' on climate change

"View" co-host Joy Behar and actress Jane Fonda had some dire warnings about climate change during Tuesday's show.

"Scientists are kind of nerdy and neutral, but even the scientists are saying, 'we're not going to be able to turn it around.' We have 11 years to avoid catastrophe," Fonda said, urging people to take to the streets in protest.

Behar warned that because of President Trump rolling back Obama-era regulations, "we're all going to be Flint, Mich., one of these days."

"This guy is a convict on this topic," she said of Trump. Behar complained that the media didn't cover the issue of climate change enough, saying "all we talk about is this impeachment issue." She added that she watches "CNN all day long" and doesn't hear about the issue.

Fonda's appearance came after she was arrested multiple times during demonstrations surrounding climate change, saying the protests were meant to keep the issue on "people's minds."

Fonda claimed that humans have "never" faced a dilemma like the threat posed by climate change.

"We are the last generation who can make the difference between life and death of the planet and whether the planet is habitable," Fonda said. "That's right," co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded.

Fonda added that if the U.S. had started addressing climate change "30 years ago when the science was known ... it could have been an incremental, moderate transition off of fossil fuel."

The fossil fuel industry, Fonda added, created a situation where "moderation" wasn't an option in addressing climate change.

Her comments came as 2020 presidential candidates proposed multitrillion-dollar climate change plans that endorsed the "Green New Deal," an ambitious, emissions-reduction plan that has been criticized as unrealistic. Fonda, on Tuesday, praised the "Green New Deal" as "fantastic" and a path to avoiding catastrophe.

"The 'Green New Deal' lays out a framework for how to move forward to a wonderful future," she said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who endorsed the "Green New Deal's" framework, apparently wasn't progressive enough on climate change for Fonda. When Behar asked whether she supported Biden on the issue, Fonda refused to "name names."

"It should tell you something when I say it's too late for moderation," she said.