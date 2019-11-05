Abby Huntsman challenges Jane Fonda on 'fantastic' Green New Deal: 'Never going to happen'

"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman attempted to challenge actress and climate activist Jane Fonda when the latter praised the ambitious "Green New Deal" as "fantastic."

"That's never going to happen," Huntsman said on Tuesday's show. Fonda's interview came after she was arrested several times during climate demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

"I think part of the problem is this political hyperbole, when you have AOC saying, 'Don't have kids anymore, you should really think about that,' or we shouldn't ride on planes anymore or this Green New Deal. Where is that getting us?" Huntsman asked, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Fonda, a longtime liberal activist, argued that the U.S. could pay for a "Green New Deal" – estimated to cost trillions of dollars – by revoking subsidies for the fossil fuel industry and cutting military spending.

"We American taxpayers subsidize the fossil fuel industry that's killing us, to the tune of $16 billion every year. I mean, that is just criminal," Fonda said.

"And if we cut the military budget, which is totally bloated and bigger than any other developed country – $600 billion – that'll fund 'Medicare for All' and that would fund the 'Green New Deal' in large part," she said.

Huntsman later argued that climate rhetoric was so polarized it prevented people from having a "real conversation about the issue."

"It's hard to have the conversation that's needed when we have the present person in the White House," Fonda responded.

Huntsman and co-host Joy Behar similarly clashed over the issue back in September, when Behar suggested people "who are denying climate change" didn't care about their own grandkids.

Huntsman contended that Behar was discouraging "rational conversation" by taking a shot at people's relationships with their grandchildren.