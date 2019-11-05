Tammy Bruce: Ignore the spin, former Rep. Katie Hill is 'not a victim' in sex scandal

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce claimed former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., is not a victim, as the lawmaker herself suggested while resigning from Congress amid an ethics investigation into sexual impropriety.

During her final House speech last week, Hill claimed that she was the victim of a "double standard," which allegedly punished her but let "President Trump and others off the hook."

Bruce said Hill's own actions that are to blame.

“As women in power... we are like men. We’re like every other human being. We have tremendous gifts, we have tremendous leadership qualities, but we also can screw things up." — Tammy Bruce, Fox Nation host

"On the surface, it may appear that it's just one more politician who is having to leave because of their behavior. But a few things deserve to be cleared up," Bruce said in Fox Nation's latest episode of "Get Tammy Bruce."

Hill announced her resignation last week after pornographic photos of her surfaced online when a conservative news site -- RedState -- reported on an extramarital affair that Hill allegedly had with staffers.

WASHINGTON POST HIT FOR ASKING IF KATIE HILL SAGA WOULD HAVE HAPPENED TO A MAN

Hill claimed that she was leaving the House as men remained in Congress, the Oval Office, and the Supreme Court after being "credibly accused of acts of sexual violence" -- a clear jab at Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Bruce called Hill's claim a flawed mentality and took aim at the apparent belief that "women possess more judgment and better character than men."

"Now, we've been dealing with that with Hillary Clinton now for years... as women and feminists and as our society has been arguing that women will be better in office and women have more judgment and better character than men, and that if we just can get in there, everything will just handle everything so much better," she said.

KATIE HILL IS 'VICTIM,' SOME MEDIA CLAIM, FOCUSING ON LEAKED PHOTOS OVER REPORTED INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIPS

“As women in power or whatever we do, we are like men," Bruce continued. "We’re like every other human being. We have tremendous gifts, we have tremendous leadership qualities, but we also can screw things up. We also can do things incorrectly. We also can lack judgment and lack character. . . . We can get out of that gender stereotype that women are all Madonnas and that we’re all gonna be totally perfect and great. Uh, no we’re not. Nobody is.”

Later in the segment, Bruce accused the media of attempting to "victimize" Hill, and said the issue boils down to one of "character and judgment."

“[The mainstream media is] really desperate for you to not be thinking about the fact that this adult woman as a liberal, winning a previously-held GOP seat, entered into this arena and became a disaster for the Democrats," Bruce said.

Bruce, who called the release of the photos "totally inappropriate," maintained that the alleged relationship with a subordinate proved a lapse of character from Hill.

REP. KATIE HILL'S CLAIM THAT RIGHT-WING MEDIA FORCED HER RESIGNATION IS A 'MYTH,' GREG GUTFELD SAYS

"The bottom line is, for someone who has been caught doing things that are inappropriate in Congress or allegedly for doing so...this is an issue about character and judgment," she said.

Bruce added that if Hill had been victimized, then she should have remained in Congress and fought back against detractors.

"Why is she resigning? If it’s not about her behavior in the workplace—which the Speaker of the House intimated that it was about that — then shouldn’t she stay and work on legislation regarding revenge porn," she added.

"Finally now, as we move into leadership, we're seeing the fact that women can be as good as men or as bad as men. And for us, when we are in leadership positions, the issue then becomes if we're going to argue for equality, then maybe we better behave as though we deserve it. That if we're going to be making a mistake, then we should take responsibility for our actions, for the decisions that we've made instead of in the case of Katie Hill," Bruce concluded.

