Jane Fonda gives health update after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Fonda gave fans a health update on her blog after she revealed she'd been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The 84-year-old actress wrote that she has been "moved and uplifted" by all the messages she received following her announcement. Fonda also emphasized again that non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a treatable cancer.

"Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades," she said. "Well, I’ll soon be 85, so I won’t have to worry about 'many decades.' One will do just fine."

Fonda wrote about how she's been feeling since her first chemotherapy treatment, which she will continue for the next six months.

JANE FONDA REVEALS CANCER DIAGNOSIS: THIS IS ‘VERY TREATABLE’

"Many have asked how I am feeling," Fonda's blog said. "Well today, about 3 weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years. The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out.

"This is not my first encounter with cancer. I’ve had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again."

Fonda originally revealed she'd been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in a lengthy Instagram post.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," the "Nine to Five" star wrote.



"I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this," she added. "Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

Fonda is known for her roles in big Hollywood movies and for her work as a climate activist. Fonda began her acting career in the 1960s with appearances in the Broadway play "There Was a Little Girl" and the film "Tall Story."

Fonda has said she became inspired by climate activism in 1968 while pregnant with her first child. At first, she stayed on the fringes of social justice movements. By 1970, she was joining protests.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She noted in her announcement she won't be letting "any of this interfere" with her climate activism.

"We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP