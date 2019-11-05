'The View' gives Jane Fonda a care package for 'next time' she goes to jail

"The View" co-hosts touted actress Jane Fonda's climate activism on Tuesday and gifted her a care package for the next time she goes to jail for civil disobedience.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg gave the actress the package at the end of a long interview in which Fonda warned the world only had 11 years to avert climate catastrophe. The package included a thermal blanket and neck pillow.

Fonda's interview came after she was arrested several times during climate change demonstrations in Washington, D.C. "View" co-host Abby Huntsman pressed Fonda on whether she should instead engage in "peaceful" protests that didn't include violating the law.

"I worry about living in an uncivil society," Huntsman told Fonda.

"No, I agree with you," Fonda said. "But, you know something? Climate activists have been doing this for 40 years. We've been writing articles and we've been giving speeches, we've been putting the facts out to the American public and politicians and we've marched and we've rallied peacefully -- and the fossil fuel industry is doing more and more and more to harm us and our environment and our young people's futures.

"And so we have to up the ante," she added, "and engage in civil disobedience -- which means getting arrested."

At one point, co-host Joy Behar said "we need a billion Jane Fondas."

Fonda had just claimed "we have to be willing to risk arrest and go into the streets and put our bodies on the line."