Jana Kramer says Chris Evans ghosted her after 'embarrassing' bathroom incident: 'Never heard from him again'

Jana Kramer is taking a trip down memory lane and remembering an "embarrassing" date she had with Chris Evans.

Kramer, 38, detailed the encounter with the Marvel star, 41, during Monday’s episode of her "Whine Down" podcast.

The "One Tree Hill" actress explained she knew Evans "pretty well" in the past.

"I honestly can't remember how we met ... it was before, obviously, way before Instagram. ... He had just done, like, the Scarlett Johansson movie," Kramer shared of Evans' rising fame. "He was, like, the heartthrob cutie."

While explaining she went on a "few dates" with Evans, she shared a memorable moment, one she said, was her "last interaction ever" with the actor.

JANA KRAMER SPENDS FIRST THANKSGIVING WITHOUT KIDS AFTER DIVORCE: ‘MY HEART HURTS’

"To this day I'm actually sort of mortified. ... Like, this is so embarrassing," she admitted. "He called me over and he had some of his Boston friends over. So, I went to his place ... and it was going to be a sleepover. And he had all of his friends there. We were all hanging out, it was a fun time."

At a point in the night, Kramer told Evans she was "a little sleepy" before she headed to bed.

"I had asparagus for dinner that night. So, I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me," Kramer shared.

ACTOR CHRIS EVANS NAMED SEXIEST MAN ALIVE BY PEOPLE MAGAZINE

"And so that's the last interaction that I remember is him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again."

Kramer shared that the pair "did not hook up that night" and she performed "the asparagus walk of shame out of his house."

"I never heard from him again," she said before saying Evans was a "great kisser."

Kramer went on to marry Mike Caussin in 2015. The couple share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3. In April 2021, Kramer filed for divorce which was finalized the following year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In July, Evans shared that he is "laser-focused" on finding a partner.

"The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with," Evans told Shondaland. "Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that."

The "Avengers: Infinity War" star also spoke about how difficult it is to find love in today’s world, especially in Hollywood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean, look – I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of – even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into," Evans said.

Evans has been linked to a few women he’s worked with in the past, most notably comedic actress Jenny Slate. He was also rumored to have been in relationships with Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and most recently Selena Gomez.