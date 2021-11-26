Jana Kramer spends first Thanksgiving without kids after divorce: 'My heart hurts'

Jana Kramer was solo on Thanksgiving this year as her two kids spent the holiday with her ex-husband Mike Caussin after their divorce .

"I’m beyond thankful for my beautiful babies," the "Whine Down" podcaster shared Thursday on Instagram. "My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart."

Kramer, 37, added she's trying to focus on the positive and how "grateful and thankful I am that I’m their momma."

"Thinkin of all the others that are having a ‘first holiday of loss or missing’ or just a difficult time," the singer concluded. "Let it out and then let’s eat and drink our feelings."

Kramer echoed her feelings on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving. I knew today was gonna be hard not having my kids but … there is a lot to be thankful for so trying to remember that."

The "One Tree Hill" alum and Caussin, 34, announced their split in April after nearly six years of marriage. In July, they finalized their divorce. They share two children: Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

The couple had been open about overcoming marital strife when Caussin was unfaithful. He was later treated for sex addiction and the duo was working on their issues.

When her divorce papers were finalized, Kramer penned her emotional reaction on social media. "Taking a minute to reflect on set," she wrote alongside a picture of a dock on the water. "Today has not been easy and I didn’t know if I would even say anything."

"But I got the ‘final’ call that I’m officially divorced and the tears came," Kramer admitted. "My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids."

"I didn’t fail my kids. I’m showing them a strong momma and I’ll continue to do that and walk away knowing I did everything I could," she continued. "This isn’t the end…it’s just the beginning of my story and I’m excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper."

The Hallmark star was spotted out on an alleged date with Jay Cutler, who was formerly married to Kristin Cavallari.

"Jay and Jana had a lot they bonded over with how their divorces played out," a source previously told People magazine .

