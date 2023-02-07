Jana Kramer reveals she's found 'love' after ex-husband cheated with multiple women

Since taking their romance public, Jana Kramer and Allan Russell are not slowing down on social media.

On Monday, the "One Tree Hill" alum took to TikTok to share a video of the duo playing a couple’s challenge game where they revealed who said "I love you" first.

The game featured a series of questions with Kramer and Russell pointing at the person who they believed best fit the topic.

When asked who was interested first and who said "I love you" first, both parties pointed their finger at each other.

Russell and Kramer did not disagree the entire game, with both pointing to Russell when asked who is more protective and who eats the most. Kramer was deemed the one who cleaned the most and spent the most money.

The former North Carolina FC player poked fun at his girlfriend being the most annoying and the one who starts the most arguments.

Last month, Kramer gave a glimpse into the couple’s relationship on her "Whine Down" podcast.

"I don’t know if this is my forever person … But… I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it," she said. "I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what? I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way."

After the podcast episode, Kramer and Russell went Instagram official. "Back where it all started… Also this is so us…trying to take a photo," the actress captioned the sweet snap of the duo in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Last October, the "One Tree Hill" alum claimed that her ex-husband Mike Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women during their nearly six-year marriage.

Kramer and the former NFL player share two kids together Jolie, 6, and Jace, 4.