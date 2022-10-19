Jana Kramer ‘took a bat’ to ex-husband’s items, noticed ‘red flags’ after he cheated in first month of dating

While Jana Kramer revealed that her ex-husband Mike Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women during their nearly six-year marriage, the country star confessed she "went real crazy" amid their divorce.

"I shattered so many things in my house ... there was this pantry door. Me and my girlfriends we took a bat to it, and we just shattered it," she admitted on "Red Table Talk," co-hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Then…I destroyed all his Xboxes and all those things that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute!"

The "One Tree Hill" alum’s anger stems from her ex’s infidelity early in their relationship.

JANA KRAMER SAYS EX-HUSBAND CHEATED WITH MORE THAN 13 WOMEN

Kramer began her interview with Smith by telling her she noticed the "red flags" with Caussin, a former NFL player.

"There were flags in the beginning. He had cheated…a month into dating. But I'm like, ‘It's okay. I've cheated in past relationships, and I didn't forgive myself for it, so I'm going to forgive you.’ I can make this work. We can grow together.’ And in the marriage, too," she explained.

The 38-year-old country singer continued to say when their daughter was 4 months old, Kramer could "sense" something was off with Caussin. After, one of her close friends advised her to "look through the phone bills."

Once Kramer started calling the numbers on the bill, she discovered that her disgraced ex-husband cheated on her with more than 13 women.

"That has to be really painful," the "Red Table Talk" co-host empathized.

"I know we’re both in better situations," the country star told the co-hosts through tears, "But I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's going to hurt."

JANA KRAMER SPENDS FIRST THANKSGIVING WITHOUT KIDS AFTER DIVORCE: ‘MY HEART HURTS’

The couple, who share Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, divorced last year after marrying in 2015.

Kramer added that she used to avoid driving past the hotel where her ex-husband cheated.

"I think the intensity changes over time, too. I used to avoid going to this one route, so I wouldn't see a certain hotel that I knew that he slept with some people at, so I avoided it," she noted.

"But then that made it even worse in my chest. So, then I was like, ‘I'm not going to change my route anymore.’"

A year after they were married, she and Caussin separated, and the ex-tight end sought treatment for sex addiction.

The couple renewed their vows in 2017 and co-wrote the book "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully" in 2020.

However, the country star additionally claimed on "Red Table Talk" that Caussin lied about details of his affairs in the book.

"I didn't know then he was cheating, but even in our book, the book that I thought he was honest, and he was sober…being truthful with me, there's a chapter in there where he 1,000% did not tell the truth of what he was actually doing," she pointed out.

As the episode focused on "toxic forgiveness," Kramer was joined by a relationship therapist and Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

"Red Table Talk" is available to stream on Facebook Watch.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimpson contributed to this report.