Jana Kramer is getting into the Christmas spirit with her kids following her divorce with Mike Caussin

Kramer shares two kids, Jace and Jolie with her ex-husband

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Jana Kramer is getting into the holiday spirit with her kids Jace and Jolie, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin.  

Kramer took to Instagram to share photos of her and her two kids visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus among other holiday festivities. 

The country singer also talked about how her Christmas looks a little different this year, being that her kids split time between her and her ex-husband. 

Jana Kramer shares her two kids Jolie and Jace with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Jana Kramer shares her two kids Jolie and Jace with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Tailgate Fest )

"I'm gonna pick up the kids on Christmas Day. I'm going somewhere because I don't have the kids for a week," she explained on her Instagram story per People. 

"So, I'll come back from that vacation [on] Christmas Eve. But I'm just gonna pretend like it's a normal regular day and not Christmas Eve because it's gonna make me sad," the former "One Tree Hill" actress continued. 

Kramer also touched on how she is adjusting her holiday plans this year so she can still do Christmas Eve traditions with her kids, even though she won't have them with her until Christmas day.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin announced their divorce in April 2021. 

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin announced their divorce in April 2021.  (Photo by: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

"I'll pick them up Christmas Day at noon and then that's gonna be Christmas Eve, so we'll put out the cookies for Santa, we're gonna leave the letter and the stuff for the reindeers and Santa because it's magic — and he's gonna come Christmas night," Kramer said. 

Kramer announced her divorce with Caussin in April 2021, and the divorce was finalized in July. 

