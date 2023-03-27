Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Jana Kramer emotional over ‘terrible’ Nashville school shooting: ‘I care about my kids and I wanna go home’

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jana Kramer revealed she can’t think straight after the Nashville tragedy

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink | Fox News
close
Jana Kramer explains how she feels after the 'awful' school shooting in Nashville Video

Jana Kramer explains how she feels after the 'awful' school shooting in Nashville

Jana Kramer explained she just wants to be home with her kids after the shooting in Nashville. She told Fox News Digital that while her children don't attend the school where the tragedy took place, she knows many people who do.

Jana Kramer is still shaken by the Nashville school shooting that left six people, including three children, dead.

"My brain’s not even computing words right now because everyone’s like, ‘How are you?’ ‘What are you wearing?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t really care what I’m wearing. I care about my kids and I want to go home if I’m being totally honest,’" she told Fox News Digital on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

She continued, "It’s awful, it’s terrible. My kids are fine, but there’s kids that aren’t, and that’s not OK. And something has to change. It’s heartbreaking. That’s where my brain is at the moment."

Jana Kramer told Fox News Digital she wanted to leave the carpet at the iHeartRadio Music awards and go home to her children in Nashville, where a school shooting took place earlier today. 

Jana Kramer told Fox News Digital she wanted to leave the carpet at the iHeartRadio Music awards and go home to her children in Nashville, where a school shooting took place earlier today.  (Getty Images)

Six people were killed when a 28-year-old woman opened fire at The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school, in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. The shooter killed three students and three adults.

The mom of two shared that the school is 15 minutes from the school her children, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin, attend.

"We have friends that go there and friends kids that go there. Nashville is a very close community. We know a lot of people that were there, so it’s just…still a little shake," she said.

"Something has to happen. Prayers are a lot but we need more."

Before the red carpet, Kramer shared a post on her Instagram stories confirming her kids were safe.

Jana Kramer shared that her children, Jolie and Jace, were safe after the news of the Nashville school shooting broke

Jana Kramer shared that her children, Jolie and Jace, were safe after the news of the Nashville school shooting broke (Jana Kramer/Instagram)

"Jolie and Jace are okay. My heart is absolutely breaking for the children and families right now…" she wrote. "Why. Why. Why. I just will never understand. Please Pray."

On another slide, she shared a photo of her kids, saying "It wasn’t their school. I know someone that works there though and we have friends that have kids there…it all just feels too close to home."

"We shouldn’t have to fear dropping our kids off at school and fearing them not coming home…" she continued.

Jana Kramer shared she will be on the first flight back to Nashville Tuesday morning.

Jana Kramer shared she will be on the first flight back to Nashville Tuesday morning. (Jana Kramer/Instagram)

She added, "Just want to squeeze them asap. First flight out tomorrow am now."

