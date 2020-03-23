Pregnant Jamie Otis apologizes for 'risking our family and others' by traveling amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jamie Otis has issued an apology.

The pregnant 33-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to apologize for traveling with her family and putting other people at risk amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Otis recently had traveled to Florida with her husband, Doug Hehner, and their daughter, Henley Grace, 2.

The post contained two photos of the family looking very happy on the beach, but the caption sang to a different, more serious tone.

"32 weeks pregnant but I look 42 weeks! And boy was I WRONG!" Otis wrote. "We fly home tomorrow and I’d be lying if I said I’m not scared. I wish we went home a couple weeks ago, but we didn’t realize how serious this coronavirus is."

Otis said she's willing to admit she was wrong to go about life fairly normally over the last few weeks.

"I really believed if I just kept a safe distance & sanitized myself, my family, and everything we touched we’d be fine going out & living as normal as possible," the lengthy caption continued. "During the last few weeks we obvs went to the beach. We went to the pool (but found a spot 6ft away from the few others who were there). We took Gracie to the playground but made sure to wash our hands really well after."

She then admitted that since then, she's realized her behavior could have put others at risk, despite initially thinking coronavirus would "kinda just blow over like the seasonal flu."

Otis then offered an apology directly to her fans.

"I want to send out a sincere apology to YOU bc by me going out to 'live as normal as possible' I was risking YOU and YOUR FAMILY," Otis wrote. "I’m a registered nurse and I should know better. I’m ashamed of myself for this and I’m genuinely sorry. We will not be living so frivolously any longer."

She explained that she was ready for her journey home with gloves, masks and sanitizer to protect her family and others because of her "silly choices."

"It’ll be our last trip out for a long, long time," Otis stated. "No matter what we 'need' we will not be going to the grocery store or any other place for two full weeks once we get home. Our plan is to STAY HOME & STAY SAFE!"

She concluded the post: "I hope you’re staying safe, too! We will all get through this together. Sending you SO MUCH LOVE & thinking of YOU!"

Several stars have drawn criticism for their reactions to the viral outbreak. Jana Kramer traveled internationally for work as the virus spread and defended her choice online.

Similarly, Marvel star Evangeline Lilly was called out for living life as normal despite living with her ill father.