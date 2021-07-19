Jamie Lynn Spears shares peace and love message after being called out by sister Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears shared yet another cryptic social media post after her sister, Britney, seemingly called her out in a lengthy post of her own.

On Sunday, Jamie Lynn shared a series of images on her Instagram hours after being called out by her sister. The post simply showed the former "Zoey 101" actress modeling a red mini skirt and blazer outfit complete with red high heels.

She captioned the post with a peace sign and heart emoji and tellingly turned the comments to the post off.

The public has been keeping their eyes on Jamie Lynn after her sister’s cryptic posts about her over the weekend in which she indirectly accused her of profiting off the attention being paid to her legal battle.

Britney made a vague reference to the people "who never showed up" for her over the past 13 years as she’s been dealing with a controlling legal conservatorship. This first post included what many believe was an indirect reference to her sister only speaking out now that she’s getting public attention. In a follow-up post, Britney derided Jamie Lynn directly for performing her songs to remixes at awards shows.

WHO IS ON BRITNEY SPEARS' PAYROLL?

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!" Britney wrote in a post that was also critical of her father, Jamie, who controls her conservatorship as well as online trolls mocking her at-home dance videos.

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!" Britney added.

BRITNEY SPEARS' SISTER JAMIE LYNN PRAYS FOR THE ‘BULLS--T’ TO END AMID CONSERVATORSHIP DRAMA: ‘AMEN’

The red outfit snaps weren’t the only way in which Jamie Lynn seemingly responded to her sister’s jabs on social media. She took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to write that she was "feeling solid, stable, and still" amid the drama. Many were quick to note that the post seemed like Jamie Lynn’s way of telling her followers that she’s unphased by the situation with her sister.

It would make sense for Jamie Lynn to avoid directly addressing her sister’s conservatorship battle. She noted that she was previously getting death threats over the situation and thus made sure to mention to the public that she does not benefit from her sister’s conservatorship nor would she benefit if it were dissolved. Instead, she’s simply voiced her support for Britney’s happiness.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, it was a big week for Spears as her new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, was approved by the court. The change in representation came after her bombshell testimony last month in which she railed against her father Jamie and the conservatorship that he has overseen since 2008.

In the testimony, she called the conservatorship "abusive" and said it's left her "traumatized."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP