Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn posts she's 'solid, stable and still' after seemingly being called out

Jamie Lynn Spears shared that she’s unphased after seemingly being called out by her sister, Britney, who is currently in a high-profile legal battle over her conservatorship.

Britney took to her Instagram on Friday to share a post slamming the people "who never showed up" for her over the past 13 years as she’s been dealing with her conservatorship issues. The post seemingly included a jab at her sister, who has recently broken her silence on the matter after the "Toxic" singer did the same by way of some explosive testimony in court in June.

"Feeling solid, stable, and still on this beautiful Saturday," Jamie Lynn shared on her Instagram Story Saturday as she posed for a selfie in her car while wearing dark sunglasses and a neon yellow mask.

In a follow-up post with a similar image, she wrote, "God is all around."

Although she didn’t address the controversy directly, it didn’t take long for many to speculate that Jamie Lynn’s post is a direct response to her sister’s not-so-subtle jab at her over the weekend. The star has said in the past that she doesn't want to be associated with her sister's conservatorship battle, but has voiced her support nonetheless.

On Friday, the 39-year-old singer took to Instagram to take on the "people closest to" her without naming any names.

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she wrote in the caption. "There’s nothing worse than that !!!!"

The star continued: "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????"

Although it’s unclear if Jamie Lynn is the subject that Spears is railing against in her post, it would fit the narrative the star is presenting. Jamie Lynn previously said that she didn’t feel comfortable speaking out about her sister’s conservatorship and noted that she wanted to be left out of the conversation since its continuation or end will not affect her life in any way.

"… and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!" Spears continued in her Friday post. "If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …."

It was a big week for Spears as her new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, was approved by the court. The change in representation came after her bombshell testimony last month in which she railed against her father Jamie and the conservatorship that he has overseen since 2008.

In the testimony, she called the conservatorship "abusive" and said it's left her "traumatized."

