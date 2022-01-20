Jamie Lynn claims Britney Spears could’ve ended conservatorship by moving to new state, legal experts weigh in

Jamie Lynn Spears claimed all Britney Spears needed to do to end her conservatorship was move to a new state, but legal experts tell Fox News Digital the chances of that happening were "slim to none."

Jamie Lynn doubled down on her claim that she attempted to help Britney out of her conservatorship multiple times during a part two interview with Alex Cooper for the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Specifically, Jamie Lynn claimed she gave Britney the advice of moving to a new state.

Jamie Lynn claimed after living in a new state for six months, the conservatorship, which was established in California, would end. She even offered to let Britney live with her in Louisiana, she confided to Cooper during the interview.

However, legal experts disagree.

"Britney couldn’t defeat the conservatorship by running away to another state," Ryan Sellers, founding partner at Hales & Sellers PLLC, told Fox News Digital.

"The whole purpose of the conservatorship was to prevent Britney from doing things like going off to another state," Sellers, who is not involved in Britney's conservatorship case, added. "Her father, James Spears, had express authority to choose Britney’s place of residence. If she tried to run off, they would have brought her right back just like if she was 12 years old."

Beverly Hills entertainment attorney Mitra Ahouraian, who is also not involved in the conservatorship, told Fox News Digital even if Britney's conservators agreed to let her move states, the conservatorship could be transferred.

"Britney would not be able to move out of the state without permission from her conservators," she explained.

"Even if her conservators agreed, they could easily petition the court to transfer the conservatorship to another state. The chances of her getting out of her conservatorship by attempting to move out of state are slim to none."

Jamie Lynn has been defending herself against accusations that she never helped the "Toxic" singer out of her conservatorship. Britney was freed from the 13-year-long conservatorship on Nov. 12.

Since then, the musician has called out her family for their lack of support via social media.

Britney and her sister have also been publicly feuding in the lead-up to the release of Jamie Lynn's memoir, "Things I Should Have Said." The book was released Jan. 18.