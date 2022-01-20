Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn doubles down on claim she tried to help pop star out of conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears doubled down on the claims that she tried to help Britney Spears out of her conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn also named their mom, Lynne Spears, as the one who was pushing for the conservatorship to continue during an interview with Alex Cooper for the podcast "Call Her Daddy."

Jamie Lynn told Cooper that she had given Britney advice on how to get out of the 13-year-long conservatorship multiple times and read a text message from herself to Britney dated November 2020. During this time, Jamie Lynn claimed that Britney's lawyer, Sam Ingham, was misrepresenting the pop star and was "creating more reasons to stay in court."

Jamie Lynn stopped speaking to Lynne in order to show Britney "how committed" she was to supporting the "Toxic" singer.

"That was a really hard time. Because I wanted her to stop inserting herself in the conservatorship. I didn't understand why we were bringing more people into the conservatorship as opposed to taking them out, I don't know. But I didn't speak to her and I thought that maybe that too would show Britney how committed I was to her. If she had an issue with [Lynne], I wanted be there, I guess."

