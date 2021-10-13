'Halloween Kills' star Jamie Lee Curtis channels mother Janet Leigh at premiere by wearing 'Psycho' costume

Jamie Lee Curtis is paying tribute to her mother.

On Tuesday, the 62-year-old actress appeared at the "Halloween Kills" premiere – which was costume-themed – dressed as one of her mother's iconic characters.

The star's mother, Janet Leigh, was a horror icon in her own right and was perhaps best known for appearing in Alfred Hitchock's "Psycho" in 1960 as Marion Crane.

Curtis honored her mother by copying one of Leigh's looks from the movie.

'HALLOWEEN KILLS' REVIEW: 'A BLOODY, VIOLENT, CHAOTIC AND CYNICAL MESS'

The actress donned a powder blue button-up dress with black heels and a matching bag. To complete the look, Curtis wore a short blonde wig and carried a bloodied shower curtain.

Ahead of the movie premiere, the actress shared a photo of herself in costume on Instagram.

"Honoring my mother in ALL her gory...I meant glory!" she joked in the caption. "PREMIERE PARTY TIME!"

JAMIE LEE CURTIS KNOCKS PLASTIC SURGERY TRENDS: FILLERS, PROCEDURES ARE 'WIPING OUT GENERATIONS OF BEAUTY'

Several celebrities expressed their adoration for the tribute look.

"You’re a flipping genius!" Jennifer Grey wrote.

"This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen," added Amy Landecker.

Mariel Hemingway wrote: "So so so great."

JAMIE LEE CURTIS REVEALS HER 25-YEAR-OLD CHILD IS TRANSGENDER

"I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but... it's a little more meta than that," Curtis told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie ‘Hitchcock.’ So it's meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie."

Curtis said that "Hitchcock" taught her that the dress was actually blue and added that she whipped up the bloody curtain so as not to be confused for a 1950's housewife.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's actually quite sticky and it stains," the actress said of the fake blood. "Here's my secret for those who are interested: Dish soap. Like a good dish soap will actually get out fake blood."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Halloween Kills" hits theaters and Peacock on Oct. 15.