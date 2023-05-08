Expand / Collapse search
Jamie Foxx
Published

Jamie Foxx reportedly 'not in a life-threatening situation’ after mystery ‘medical complication’

The latest update in Foxx's health is that he is in stable condition, but needs to remain in the hospital

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Jamie Foxx has reportedly progressed to stable condition after suffering a "medical complication" last month.

"Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now," a source within the actor's circle told People magazine.

"[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be OK before allowing him to" discharge from the hospital, the source said. The hospital is "the last place Jamie wants to be," they added, acknowledging he stills need to receive medical treatment.

It has been recommended that Foxx, 55, "keep his stress level down," when he is cleared to leave the hospital.

Jamie Foxx in a yellow jacket with white trim smiles on the set of "BEAT SHAZAM"

Jamie Foxx is reportedly on the road recovery and in stable condition. (FOX)

JAMIE FOXX REPORTEDLY STILL HOSPITALIZED AS FRIEND BEGS FOR PRAYERS

"He has a lot of projects going on," the source explained. "He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital."

Representatives for Foxx did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Foxx's family announced the actor had "experienced a medical complication," on April 11, in a statement posted to Instagram the following day. 

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Foxx's daughter Corinne wrote, in the since deleted post.

Jamie Foxx looks at the camera behind the podium at the AAFCA Awards wearing a dark suit and black tie

The hospital is "the last place Jamie wants to be," a source told People magazine. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

At the time, Foxx was filming in Atlanta for his film "Back in Action," alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. People confirmed that the incident did not occur on the set of the movie.

A separate source affiliated with the film told People that "everyone loves Jamie and is hoping for the best."

On Wednesday, Foxx spoke out for the first time since the incident. 

In a brief post to Instagram, the "Beat Shazam" host wrote, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," along with emojis of a fox, red heart and prayer hands.

Prior to breaking his silence, Foxx's friend and fellow entertainer Kevin Hart confirmed that he was on the road to recovery.

"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation," Hart shared on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "Everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt. So in this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situation he's in and get back home."

Jamie Foxx smiles on the red carpet in a suit, white shirt and tie with tinted sunglasses

According to Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx is progressing well. (Valerie Macon/AFP)

Kevin Hart wearing a black t-shirt and pants points to Jamie Foxx in a black suit and tie as they smile for a picture at an event

Kevin Hart shared he wasn't privy to the "exact details" of Jamie Foxx's condition, but that he was improving. (Michael Kovac/WireImage)

"To my knowledge, there is a lot of progression," Hart went on. "My love, synergy, energy goes out to him. He's needed. He's necessary. I know that he knows that… I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry, an outpour of support in this regard, so I can only hope that it continues."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

