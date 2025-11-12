'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek sells memorabilia to pay for cancer treatments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Van Der Beek is giving fans a chance to own a piece of his Hollywood story.

Van Der Beek is auctioning off prized props, wardrobe pieces and set memorabilia from his decades-long career — with 100% of the proceeds going toward his cancer treatment.

The 48-year-old actor has partnered with Propstore for its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place Dec. 5–7, 2025.

The "Dawson’s Creek" and "Varsity Blues" star revealed last year that he’d been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

"I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them," Van Der Beek told People of the auction. "And with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now."

He continued, "While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."

"Dawson’s Creek" fans can bid on the necklace Dawson famously gave Joey, played by Katie Holmes, for prom — estimated to sell for between $26,400 and $52,800.

His outfit from the show’s pilot episode is also up for auction, expected to fetch nearly $4,000. The hit series aired from 1998 to 2003.

But it’s not just "Dawson’s Creek" nostalgia on the auction block.

From his football drama "Varsity Blues," the auction includes Van Der Beek’s film-worn cleats and West Canaan Coyotes hat — items fans will recognize from the 1999 movie.

Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, held in London on Dec. 6, allows in-person and global online bidding through Dec. 7.

The Hollywood actor's decision to part with his memorabilia comes on the heels of his cancer battle.

In November 2024, Van Der Beek first revealed his diagnosis in a statement to People, saying, "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

"There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good," he added.

The father of six — who shares children Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek — has continued acting and producing while prioritizing his health and family life.

The actor’s career has spanned 30 years, from his teen-idol rise on "Dawson’s Creek" to his comedic turn in "Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23."

Van Der Beek is also slated to join the cast of the "Legally Blonde" prequel series, "Elle."