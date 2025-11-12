Expand / Collapse search
'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek sells memorabilia to pay for cancer treatments

'Varsity Blues' actor revealed stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
James Van Der Beek ‘dropped a bomb’ on ‘The Real Full Monty’ castmates Video

James Van Der Beek ‘dropped a bomb’ on ‘The Real Full Monty’ castmates

James Van Der Beek and "The Real Full Monty" cast talk about the actor revealing his cancer diagnosis during rehearsals for the special, designed to raise cancer awareness.

James Van Der Beek is giving fans a chance to own a piece of his Hollywood story.

Van Der Beek is auctioning off prized props, wardrobe pieces and set memorabilia from his decades-long career — with 100% of the proceeds going toward his cancer treatment.

The 48-year-old actor has partnered with Propstore for its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place Dec. 5–7, 2025.

The "Dawson’s Creek" and "Varsity Blues" star revealed last year that he’d been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Split photo of James Van Der Beek in the 1997 TV series "Dawson’s Creek," and actor in 2020.

James Van Der Beek is auctioning "Dawson's Creek" and "Varsity Blues" memorabilia to fund his cancer treatment. (Getty Images)

"I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them," Van Der Beek told People of the auction. "And with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now."

James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek originally shared his cancer diagnosis in November 2024. (Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

He continued, "While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."

Split photo of James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery wearing a flannel shirt from the TV series Dawson’s Creek; Van Der Beek's shirt up for auction.

James Van Der Beek’s flannel shirt worn as Dawson Leery in "Dawson’s Creek" is going up for auction with an estimated value of around $1,300. (Getty Images / Handout; Propstore)

"Dawson’s Creek" fans can bid on the necklace Dawson famously gave Joey, played by Katie Holmes, for prom — estimated to sell for between $26,400 and $52,800.

Dawson Leery’s necklace, given to Joey Potter in Dawson’s Creek (1998–2003).

The necklace given by Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) to Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) is also up for grabs. (Propstore)

His outfit from the show’s pilot episode is also up for auction, expected to fetch nearly $4,000. The hit series aired from 1998 to 2003.

But it’s not just "Dawson’s Creek" nostalgia on the auction block.

Jonathan "Mox" Moxon’s football cleats worn by James Van Der Beek in Varsity Blues (1999).

Football cleats worn by James Van Der Beek as Jonathan "Mox" Moxon in the 1999 film "Varsity Blues" are available. (Propstore)

From his football drama "Varsity Blues," the auction includes Van Der Beek’s film-worn cleats and West Canaan Coyotes hat — items fans will recognize from the 1999 movie.

Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, held in London on Dec. 6, allows in-person and global online bidding through Dec. 7.

James Van Der Beek in a white football uniform stares at Jon Voight in a blue jacket, pointing his finger in a scene from "Varsity Blues"

James Van Der Beek starred alongside Jon Voight in "Varsity Blues." (Getty Images)

The Hollywood actor's decision to part with his memorabilia comes on the heels of his cancer battle.

In November 2024, Van Der Beek first revealed his diagnosis in a statement to People, saying, "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

James Van der Beek and his wife at a Golden Globe after party

Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, share six children. (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu)

"There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good," he added.

The father of six — who shares children Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek — has continued acting and producing while prioritizing his health and family life.

The actor’s career has spanned 30 years, from his teen-idol rise on "Dawson’s Creek" to his comedic turn in "Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23."

Van Der Beek is also slated to join the cast of the "Legally Blonde" prequel series, "Elle."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

