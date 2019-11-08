James Dean's family reacts to late actor's CGI casting controversy

The family of James Dean is coming forward in response to the controversy surrounding the late actor being digitally inserted into a new film about the Vietnam War.

“James Dean was perhaps the greatest actor of all time and is admired by fans around the world,” Mark Roesler, the attorney and business agent for the Hollywood star’s family told Fox News exclusively. “Despite his untimely death at the age of 24, technology allows us to continue to honor Jimmy’s legacy and inspiration to so many people.”

“We have represented his family for 38 years and they are confident that Jimmy’s rebellious and trailblazing personality is consistent with being the first to fearlessly embrace this new technology for Hollywood,” Roesler continued. “They are excited to be part of keeping his memory alive.”

Dean, the generation-defining actor who starred in iconic films, such as “Rebel Without a Cause” and “East of Eden,” died in a car accident in 1955 at age 24.

However, Dean is poised to make an unexpected return to the big screen in the film “Finding Jack.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dean’s face and body will be used by directors Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh, who obtained the image rights from the actor's family.

The outlet notes that a realistic version of James Dean will be digitally inserted in the movie, which is based on Gareth Crocker’s 2011 novel about the abandonment of more than 10,000 military dogs after the end of the Vietnam War.

“We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme[ly] complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean," said Ernst.

He added: “We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down."

THR reports that the filmmakers are hoping Dean's appearance ushers in a new era of using CGI cast members. However, several fans voiced their distaste for the posthumous casting on Twitter.

"Don't do it," one user wrote on Twitter. "Leave our legends to shine as they did and create new ones with living actors. There are a lot of great people who are alive with talent to share."

"Sorry but this is taking tech way too far! James Dean is an icon of 50's cinema and personally I find this disturbing and unnerving," another user shared.

"Imagine auditioning for a role and losing out to a dead guy from the 50s," a third user said.

"Rendered Without a Cause #JamesDean," another user mocked.

Even Chris Evans, who has played Captain America in the Marvel franchise movies, took to social media to criticize the use of Dean’s image.

“This is awful,” tweeted the 38-year-old. “Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso.”

And Elijah Wood, who starred in the “Lord of The Rings” movies, also chimed in.

“NOPE,” tweeted the 38-year-old. “This shouldn’t be a thing.”

“I have talked to friends about this for YEARS and no one ever believed me that the industry would stoop this low once tech got better,” added Zelda Williams, the daughter of late star Robin Williams, on Twitter. “Publicity stunt or not, this is puppeteering the dead for their ‘clout’ alone and it sets such an awful precedent for the future of performance.”

"Finding Jack" is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Veterans Day 2020.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.