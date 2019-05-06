Chris Evans was not a fan of Captain America suit in first ‘Avengers’ film, writers reveal

Chris Evans was not a fan of his Captain America suit in the first “Avengers” film, but his dislike for the costume prompted writers to pay homage to it in a hilarious and memorable line in the latest movie.

“Avengers: Endgame” revisited a scene from the 2012 film that showed the superhero in his original suit that led to Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., and Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, debating whether the outfit made Captain America’s butt look good.

“That’s America’s ass,” Scott Lang said.

Captain America also mentioned his own butt after defeating his past self in a fight and saying, “That is America’s ass.”

Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely told the Los Angeles Times the hilarious moment was “a little meta” choice and revealed Evans has always been bothered by the costume he wore in the 2012 film.

“It’s a little meta. Chris Evans has never been comfortable with that outfit from the first ‘Avengers’ movie. And so in the rearview mirror, it’s a little way to wink at how that was then and this is now,” McFeely said about the line. “And then it sort of just built from there. By the time we got to the fight scene where he defeated himself, his butt is on the ground and was just sitting there for a callback.”

Markus said Evans was bothered by the color and the suit’s design around the ears.

“I think it’s the color, but also his ears are covered in that outfit. When he puts on the helmet, he has these little [Star Wars] Princess Leia dents over his ears and it throws the whole thing off,” Markus told the Los Angeles Times. “You wouldn't normally think that an ear is an important part of an outfit but it balances everything in a way that when they go, you look dorky.”

Evans won’t be putting on his Captain America suit anymore after bidding farewell to the character in the latest Marvel installment. He shared on Sunday a behind-the-scenes photo of him as Captain America standing alongside Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

“Just hanging out, chatting about vibranium,” he captioned the photo.