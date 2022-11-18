Drew Barrymore says she’s 'done everything' in the bedroom: 'Those days are long gone'

Drew Barrymore got super personal on her podcast Friday, opening up about her experiences in the bedroom.

During an episode of "Drew's News," Barrymore was speaking to co-host Ross Matthews about the Netflix show "How to Build a Sex Room," when she revealed she was open to trying anything in the bedroom when she was younger.

"I’m a dirty bird ... but just in the corners of my mind where I never will tell, and it’s just for me," Barrymore said. "I can understand certain kinky things. Listen, I’ve tried everything. I’ve done everything. That’s why I’m so boring now."

As to whether there was one thing stood out as most enjoyable, Barrymore wasn't quite sure, saying, "I don’t know if I was into it or not. I just wanted to try everything."

"Those days are long gone," she said. "Back when I was younger, I had all the energy in the world, but now? No."

When asked if she wanted a "sex room" in her house, Barrymore said she didn't, but if she "was tasked with designing a sex room" she "would avoid all the clichés."

"There wouldn't be a lick of velvet," Barrymore said. After thinking about it longer, she added, "That's probably also why I don't want a sex room is I don't like the way they look."

This isn't the first time Barrymore opened up about her life in the bedroom, explaining in October during an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she has abstained from sex since splitting with ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016

On the show, Barrymore was discussing actor Andrew Garfield's revelation that he stayed abstinent for six months.

"What’s wrong with me? That six months doesn’t seem like a very long time," Barrymore remarked.

"Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and, in the near future, find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me," Barrymore wrote in a blog post.

"I needed to stay very celibate and honoring and in some sort of state of mourning of the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be.

"I have just simply come to laugh about the fact that it is not my personal priority to be with a partner, but that doesn’t mean it won’t become one someday. I need time. And my view on sex has truly changed."

She clarified her comments in a blog post, saying she does "not hate sex," but came to the realization "that love and sex are simply not the same thing."

She also explained her divorce "rock(ed) (her) to (her) core" because she grew up thinking once she got married she would be with that man forever. She now acknowledges the love she has for her daughters and for herself are enough.

"It took time. I’m proud of myself that I took that time," she said. "That's what I, as my own individual and no one else just me, needed to do and I honored that and I respect myself for it, as I respect anyone else for their choices."